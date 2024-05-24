27 minutes ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said the Attorney General, Godfred Dame has no integrity.

His comments come after Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing case ambulance procurement trial on May 23, alleged in court that the AG had repeatedly tried to persuade him to falsely implicate the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Friday, Mr. Gyamfi said the NDC will soon present evidence supporting the claims made by the third accused in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial.

According to him, the NDC will also petition the General Legal Counsel to sanctioned Godfred Dame for unprofessional conduct.

“You have no integrity and have a bad mind. We have evidence of secret meetings between the AG and the third accused. You have committed a crime. At the right time, we will petition the legal counsel for him to be sanctioned.

He continued that “We have explained time and again why we believe that Hon. Ato Forson is innocent and that this case is needless. The Minority Leader has opened his case and closed it. Currently, the third accused is being cross-examined by lawyers for the Minority Leader, who is the first accused.

“We were all in court to monitor the proceedings, but we were shocked to the marrow when the third accused, under cross-examination, disclosed to the court that the Hon. Attorney General has been reaching out to him, calling him over the phone, and meeting him in person” he said.