1 hour ago

Former Western Regional Basketball Association Chairman Ato Van-Ess has been elected as President of the Ghana Basketball Association (GBBA). Newly elected GBBA President Van-Ess

His win was confirmed earlier today at the Accra Sports Stadium Media Center where the 2021 GBBA Congress was held with the election of executives for a new tenure in office headlining the congress. From Left to Right: Kukula, Van-Ess, Commodore-Toppar, Ayambire

Van-Ess beat Dr. Andre Kwasi-Kumah by 14 votes to 3 to win the Presidential seat effectively replacing outgoing President David Addo-Ashong. Members of Team Van-Ess bagged wins in their respective positions as well.

Aurora Commodore-Toppar was voted into office as Treasurer, Alex Kukula was voted into office as Vice President (Finance and Administration) and Iddrisu Ayambire was voted into office as Vice President (Technical and Developmental Programmes).

The short, straight forward, simple and well organized event had National Sports Authority representative Jeffery Manzan-Owusu and Albert Frimpong, a Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Member, representing GOC President Ben Nunoo-Mensah, at the event.

Following his convincing win, newly elected GBBA President Van-Ess called on all stakeholders to come on board to help develop basketball and thanked all constituent representatives for their support and ensuring Ghana Basketball won on the day.

By Yaw Adjei-Mintah

@YawMintYM on Twitter