Actress and movie producer, Princess Shyngle has announced the death of her beloved father, Winston Shyngle a former deputy mayor in the Gambia.

Princess has been hard hit by the demise of her father whom she disclosed had spoken to her just hours before taking his last breath.

She disclosed that the pain she is currently facing is unbearable, adding that plans are underway to plan her father's funeral.

"Whoever told me that I was going to be planning my dad's funeral less than 10 hours after saying good night to him I'll just say naaaa nothing like that will ever happen to me because God loves me too much to make me go through such pain," she wrote in a Snapchat post.

In 2008, Mr Shyngle, the councilor for New Town West ward, was elected as the Deputy Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC).

He served as the Acting Deputy Mayor of BCC back in 2006.

His daughter in her post, did not announce the cause of his death, however fans of the actress have sent messages of condolence to the bereaved family.

