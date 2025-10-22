2 hours ago

Speculation is growing within the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) that, Samuel Atta Akyea, former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, may be preparing to contest for the position of General Secretary ahead of the party’s next national delegates’ conference.

The rumour, which began circulating through social media flyers in recent days, has sparked renewed discussion within the party about its future direction and the kind of leadership needed to steer it into the 2028 general elections.

Samuel Atta Akyea, a respected legal practitioner and prominent legislator, has served in Parliament since 2009, succeeding President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as MP for Abuakwa South.

Over the years, he has built a reputation as a disciplined, articulate, and principled politician, earning respect both within and outside Parliament.

His tenure as Minister for Works and Housing under the Akufo-Addo administration further highlighted his administrative abilities and policy depth, particularly in the areas of housing development and urban infrastructure.

Before entering politics, Atta Akyea established himself as one of Ghana’s foremost lawyers, noted for his sharp intellect, command of constitutional law, and professionalism in handling complex legal cases.

His work at the bar has often been described by colleagues as meticulous and ethically grounded.

Within Parliament, he is known for his insightful contributions to debates, particularly those concerning constitutional, legal, and governance matters.

Party insiders say that if the rumours of his potential bid for General Secretary prove true, Atta Akyea’s candidacy could introduce a different dynamic to the NPP’s internal politics.

Supporters of Atta Akyea describe him as a man of “depth and discipline” — one who combines loyalty to the party’s ideals with an independent streak that allows him to speak truth to power.

They cite his track record of service, his unblemished public image, and his refusal to be drawn into political scandals as evidence of his suitability for the post.

If he formally declares his intention, Atta Akyea would join a competitive race expected to attract other seasoned party stalwarts, each with their own vision for rebuilding grassroots confidence and strengthening the NPP’s electoral machinery.

For now, Atta Akyea has neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.