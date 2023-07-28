15 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who is also the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed concerns about what appears to be the weaponisation of justice and selective justice in Ghana.

He contrasted the current situation with the approach of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, who believed in the independence and strengthening of state institutions.

Speaking at the 10th JEA Mills Commemorative Lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, John Mahama, acknowledged that during President Atta Mills' tenure, there was a commitment to allowing state institutions to function independently without interference.

“Atta-Mills believed in state institutions and strengthening state institutions and so he didn’t interfere in state institutions. He did not weaponize justice, he did not exercise selective justice.

“Indeed, many of us were impatient with him because of his mantra, ‘Father for all’ and so a lot of people in the party were impatient with him. Because he will not do things that they expected he should do, going after his political opponent on a witch-hunt. He didn’t interfere in the judiciary; he didn’t interfere in the legislature. Indeed, he didn’t interfere in any state institution.

“He left them to do their work, independently and that was the mark of Atta-Mills,” he said.

Mahama further expressed the NDC's concern over the current state of affairs, where justice appears to have been manipulated by the government for political gains.

According to the former president, there is a growing perception that the judiciary is not operating independently, and justice is being administered selectively, targeting members of the opposition.

“Today, we miss him because justice has been weaponized in this country. Selective justice is ruling across this land, and we hope that this anniversary that we celebrated will send a signal to those in office that the judiciary should be independent, and justice must be blind and not one that is manipulated in the interest of who is in power,” he added.

Presently, three members of parliament on the minority side are in court for various offences. They include the MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, Minority leader Casseil Ato-Forson and the former minister for works and housing, Collins Dauda.

Based on the handling of these cases and the trajectory they are taking, the NDC alleges that the government has been using the judiciary as a tool to intimidate and target members of their party.

They accuse the government of resorting to selective justice to deal with these cases, which they find concerning and a threat to the country's democratic principles.

Source: Ghanaweb