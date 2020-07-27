3 hours ago

National chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has said, one of the ways the legacy of the late president, John Evans Atta Mills can be preserved is by ensuring that the Atta Mills Library is fully sustained and revitalized.

According to him, revitalizing the library will help individuals from different walks of life read about his life and leadership principles which he stood for.

Speaking in an exclusive interview in Ghanaweb at the 8th remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said “I think we need to do more, I believe that the Atta mills library in Cape Coast ought to be sustained and revitalized so that people from all walks of life can go there and read his life and leadership principle. I believe that we have to embed his leadership principle in a very transformational leadership system that will guide the country in future. And so even though we continue to celebrate him, I think we need to do more in terms of the principle that he stood for so that we will always remember Professor Mills and be able to stand for what he believes in. I think it is very very important we do that” He said.

The John Evans Atta Mills Presidential Library, a memorial and research facility in Cape Coast, was closed down 2018, 2 years after it was inaugurated by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The library which is a 100-capacity auditorium, 45-seater multi-media centre, seminar rooms and a museum that holds historical materials that reflect the life and works of the late President was closed down due to lack of funds to run it.

It is based on this that the National chairman is calling for the reopening and the revitalization of the library to ensure that there is access to educational material concerning the life and legacy of the late Evans Atta Mills to ensure the development of the nation.

