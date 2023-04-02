45 minutes ago

The prime suspect in the alleged case of police attack and extortion in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Kwame Ato Asare Ani, has released a video from his hideout arguing that he is not a criminal as put out by the Ghana Police Service.

The in the video claimed the information]] there including guns the police claim were retrieved from his gang does not belong'' to them but is just an attempt to frame him up despite having good working relationship with the police.

Kwame Asare could be heard in the video saying “the truth of the matter is that we are not thieves or armed robbers, but it is the police who are trying to frame us up as thieves. The guns the police retrieved do not belong to us. The Police Service knows very well that we went to confiscate those guns from galamsey sites. It is the police that engaged me and have been working with me in the area because of my strength and toughness. So the truth I want to tell Ghanaians is that I’m not a thief.”

The suspect in the video also added that he is ready to speak the truth irrespective of the consequences.

The Police Service in a 2nd April statement announced theof four suspects in connection with the March 9 attacks on personnel of the Axim Divisional police patrol team and disclosed that the mastermind of the attacks, Kwame Ato Asare Ani was still on the run.

