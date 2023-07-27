12 hours ago

Parliament has passed the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 which aims at prohibiting attacks on alleged witches.

The private member’s bill sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu and four other MPs is to prohibit the practice by any person as a witch doctor or a witch finder, to proscribe the declaration, accusation, naming or labelling of another person as a witch.

Many women particularly in the Northern part of the country have been murdered or attacked over accusations of witchcraft with reference to the lynching of 89-year-old Akua Denteh in Kafaba in the year 2020.

The passage of the bill aims at forbidding such attacks.

Sourcecitifmonline