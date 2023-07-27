Parliament has passed the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2022 which aims at prohibiting attacks on alleged witches.
The private member’s bill sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu and four other MPs is to prohibit the practice by any person as a witch doctor or a witch finder, to proscribe the declaration, accusation, naming or labelling of another person as a witch.
Many women particularly in the Northern part of the country have been murdered or attacked over accusations of witchcraft with reference to the lynching of 89-year-old Akua Denteh in Kafaba in the year 2020.
The passage of the bill aims at forbidding such attacks.
Source: citifmonline
Comments