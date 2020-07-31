1 hour ago

Black Stars player Joseph Attamah Larweh was on hand to help his on loan club Fatih Karagumruk gain promotion to the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday against his former team Demirspor in the playoff final.

The versatile Ghanaian player did not only play the full duration of the game but also converted a spot kick to help his side triumph 6-5 on penalty shoot-out at the Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Fatih Karagumruk took the first step as they opened the scores in the final in the 40th minute through Cagri Ortakaya with a fine goal.

Adana Demirspor upped the ante and grabbed the equalizer in the 68th minute of the game through Pa Amat Dibba.

After thirty minutes of extra time, nothing could separate both teams as they headed for the dreaded penalty shoot out.

During the penalty shoot out, Attamah Larweh calmly coverted his to give his side Karagumruk a 3-2 lead.

The Ghanaian descended a tier lower by cancelling his contract with Super Lig side Rizespor in January to sign for second tier side Fatih Karagumruk.

Attamah Larweh is owned by newly crowned Turkish Spuer Lig champions Istanbul Başakşehir and they will determine his future.