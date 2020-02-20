3 hours ago

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has dared minority members in parliament to attempt making an appearance for the parliamentary debate on the President’s State of the Nation Address Friday at their own peril.

Minority members staged a unified walkout Thursday, February 20, before President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was invited by the speaker to present his address before the house.

In all-black attires, they marched out of the hall amidst chatters, whilst majority members urged them on.

Reacting to the act by the opposition on the sidelines of parliament, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful condemned minority members for overstepping their bounds.

According to her, they have no moral rights to want to sit in the parliamentary debate, most especially because they have no substance for any arguments, when they did not sit in to hear the address in the first place.

“What will they be debating? It is the duty of the speaker to regulate the conduct of members of parliament. You were not part of the presentation of the SONA. You didn’t deem it worth your time to sit and listen to it, what moral right do you have to sit and debate. They should boycott the debate as well. They should do the noble and the honorable thing and follow through this path that they have embarked on.”

“Our leader has made a plea to the speaker that, if they were not here, they not be allowed to debate, it is up to the speaker to determine, but if they attempt it, they will see us in the house.”

She further said the walkout by the legislators is symbolic of their imminent defeat in the upcoming 2020 polls.

“It is a sign of things to come, nature abhors vacuum. They will also stage a walkout in the 2020 December polls and we will occupy the entire space on the house in the country.”

Adding, "As the president said, we are ready, come December, to wrestle for every seat and make sure that an NPP member occupies that seat. As the good book says, wherever we plant our feet, the good Lord will deliver it into our hands. I pray that the Lord will deliver every seat that we occupied today into the hands of the NPP parliamentary candidate contesting in that area."

Source: Ghanaweb.com