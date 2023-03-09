3 hours ago

Persons who seek to influence judges with gifts should desist from such acts, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yebioah has warned.

Justice Anin-Yeboah said such action negatively affects the judicial system.

“Our revered Chiefs, distinguished Guests, I wish to use this occasion to caution people who have cases in the court and sometimes approach intermediaries to offer gifts and inducements to Judges and magistrates and staff of the Judicial services to influence cases in their favor to desist from such negative tendencies as they only serve to undermine the judicial service generally,” he said on Tuesday, March 7, at Yilo Krobo when he was speaking at the ceremony of the official inauguration of the newly commissioned Somanya High Court.

Earlier, Mr Anin-Yeboah urged judges and magistrates not to be influenced by public criticisms in discharging their duty.

“Yours is to dispense justice and to uphold the rule of law irrespective of public clamour,” the Chief Justice said.

He said this at the General Meeting of the Association of Magistrates and Judges, last year.

“As the saying goes, you will not value what you have unless you lose it. On this line, the consequence of losing what you have, in terms of our justice system, will be unthinkable.”