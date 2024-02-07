6 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, is not cutting 2024 presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his team, any slack following attempts to dissociate the second gentleman of the land from the country’s current economic challenges.

According to her, Dr. Bawumia is a significant figure in the Nana Akufo-Addo administration and is therefore accountable for all the mismanagement of the economy.

In a social media post [X], Ms. Joyce explained that Ghanaians are aware of the unfavourable condition of the country under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration; hence the Vice President cannot absolve himself from the blame.

Dr. Bawumia is leading the NPP into the upcoming elections as its flagbearer. Dr. Bawumia has served as Vice President since 2017 and has been touted as an economic messiah and the head of the Akufo-Addo government’s economic management team.

Ms. Joyce urged Ghanaians to perceive the vice president in conjunction with his president, asserting that he offers nothing different to Ghanaians.

“We should all pay close attention to the Nana Addo/Bawumia union and how it operates. This union may be willing to sacrifice the ‘marriage’ for political gain and may try to deceive us by presenting a separation of the union just as a matter of convenience,” she wrote on X.

“Just like the attempt to discredit the #24HourEconomy, any effort to decouple the union will fail because we know that this union, built on lies, will do anything for power, even if it means a complete dissolution of the union.”