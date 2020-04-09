38 minutes ago

Mr Samuel Benedict Nugblega, Director of Human Resource, Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), has reiterated the need to adjust to good personal hygiene practices as the country worked towards containing the Coronavirus disease.

"The best way of living healthy is to prevent diseases and the fundamental thing to do to remain healthy is to practice good personal hygiene.”

Mr. Nugblega, a former Member of Parliament, hopeful on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Akatsi South Constituency, said this when he donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and communication gadgets worth GH¢150,000 to the Akatsi South District Health Directorate.

He also donated seven megaphones, face masks, alcohol-based hand sanitizers and other electronic equipment to the Akatsi South National Democratic Congress (NDC), to enhance the dissemination of relevant information for the Coronavirus fight.

Dr. George Nyarko, the Akatsi South District Director of Health Services, extolled Mr. Nugblega for supporting government's efforts at containing the virus.

He said the Directorate with the Akatsi South District had mounted checks at entry points to the District to check individuals coming from other locations.

So far, two suspected cases have been recorded in the District with one said to be negative and the other pending laboratory test.

Ghana’s COVID-19 positive cases are 287 as of Tuesday April 07 with five deaths.