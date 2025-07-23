1 hour ago

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has officially discontinued the high-profile criminal case involving former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour and seven others in connection with the collapse of the defunct uniBank.

The decision, announced by Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai on July 22, 2025, was effected through the filing of a nolle prosequi, ending the prosecution of the accused individuals.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the move follows the substantial recovery of state funds tied to the case.

The case, titled The Republic v. Kwabena Duffour & 7 Others (CR/0248/2020), stemmed from Ghana’s financial sector clean-up exercise initiated in 2018. The prosecutions were intended to ensure accountability for alleged mismanagement of public funds and to recover losses sustained by the State.

Dr. Kwabena Duffour, the founder of uniBank, a former Finance Minister (2009–2013), and former Governor of the Bank of Ghana (1997–2001), was charged in February 2020 with offences including theft and money laundering. Prosecutors alleged he received GH¢663.3 million—approximately $122 million at the time—knowing the funds were obtained through unlawful means.

Other accused persons included former executives of uniBank and a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, who was alleged to have facilitated financial misconduct.

The Bank of Ghana, in its 2018 report, declared uniBank insolvent, revealing that shareholders and affiliates had withdrawn GH¢5.3 billion in loans and funds without the required approvals or adherence to banking regulations. The bank’s license was revoked, and its assets were absorbed by the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) as part of the broader financial sector reforms.

In a press release, the Deputy Attorney General explained that the AG’s office, in collaboration with state agencies including the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), had set a 60% recovery benchmark for considering alternative resolution in selected prosecutions.

“Following prolonged negotiations and engagements, the accused persons in the Republic v. Kwabena Duffour & 7 Others case have met this recovery threshold,” the statement said.

As a result, the Attorney General determined that continuing the trial would no longer serve a meaningful public purpose.

“This is a pragmatic step in line with the overarching national interest of recovering State resources,” the AG’s office clarified, adding that the decision does not equate to an absence of wrongdoing or exoneration.

The Attorney General reaffirmed his office’s dedication to upholding the rule of law, safeguarding public funds, and pursuing justice in all cases of national significance.

While the discontinuation of the case marks a turning point in one of Ghana’s most prominent financial sector prosecutions, the government maintains that the recovery of public funds remains a top priority in protecting the national interest.