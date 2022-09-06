6 hours ago

The Attorney General (AG) and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has called for the docket of Huang En otherwise known as Aisha Huang, from the Police.

The AG assured that he will initiate prosecution against Miss Huang, in respect of her current alleged offence as well as those she committed before her deportation from Ghana in 2018.

The news of Aisha Huang’s re-arrest in Ghana after she was deported for her involvement in illegal mining (galamsey) left many shocked and disappointed.

Prior to her deportation, many Ghanaians called for her to rather be jailed.

But the Senior Minister at the time, Yaw Osafo Maafo, justified the decision, arguing that jailing the galamsey queen had diplomatic consequences for Ghana in its quest for economic support from China.

Reports indicate that Aisha came to Ghana from a neighbouring country through a land border.

Upon her arrival, she also acquired a Ghana card in February 2022 with a new name, Huang En.

Citi News sources at the Ghana-Togo border to the east and Elubo to the west indicated that, the “galamsey queen”,did not enter Ghana through those routes.

In a worst-case scenario, it could be through the unapproved routes and not the official land borders.

Aisha Huang, has been slapped with two charges: mining without a licence, and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.

According to Citi News sources at the Aflao border, nothing about the said name has been found in the migrant records.

“She may have used unapproved routes which stretch from Aflao to northern Togo, but nothing shows in our system that she used our official land borders,” the source said.

Other records check at the Elubo border with Cote D’Ivoire also showed no record of Aisha Huang accessing Ghana through the official land borders was found.

GNA reported that, at the court, Detective Chief Inspector Frederick Sarpong prayed for the court to remand the accused persons while investigations continue.

Aisha Huang and her accomplices were subsequently remanded. They are to re-appear in court on September 14, 2022.

Citi News understands that Aisha who was deported in 2018 came to Ghana from a neighbouring country through a land border, and sneaks out if she picks up information about her potential arrest.

