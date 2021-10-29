27 minutes ago

Attram De Visser Soccer Academy will in the coming season play in the National Division One League in the 2021/2022 season.

The club have been playing in the Division Two league but owners of the club have acquired 100% controlling stakes in Division One side Accra City FC.

They are making frantic efforts to assemble a formidable side in other to compete in the National Division One League but it remains to be seen if they will effect a name change or maintain the present name.

Attram De Visser is owned by former Black Stars player Godwin Attram and his business partner famed Dutch scout and football coach Piet De Visser.

De Visser is best known for scouting players like Ronaldo and successfully bringing them to Europe.He is currently a personal adviser to Roman Abramovich, the owner of English Premier League club Chelsea.

Over the years the club have produced quality players for the domestic and International game but they appear to want to climb to the upper echelons of football.

The club have decided that when the National Division One League starts in November, Attram De Visser Soccer Academy will play its home matches at the Carl Reindorf Park.