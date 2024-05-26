4 hours ago

Attram De Visser revitalized their Premiership dreams after beating Vision FC 1-0 in Zone Three of the Access Bank Division One League. Precious Yaw Gyimah scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute to give Attram De Visser all the points – keeping them in second place – three points behind Vision FC in Zone Three.

Koforidua Semper Fi moved to 9th in Zone Three after a 1-0 away victory over strugglers Susubiribi FC at the Rovers Park. Roland Adams netted the winning goal in the 17th minute to condemn Susubiribi to yet another home loss.

Still in the Zone, Hohoe United pip Prampram Uncle T United 1-0 with Sena Ati scoring the game’s only goal in the 56th minute.

Here are the results in Zone Three:

GFA COMMUNICATIONS