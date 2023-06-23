1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency, Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere was chased away by angry constituents at Abuakwa Sepase following the death of a lotto seller who was swept away by flood water.

The MP upon hearing of the demise of the man, came to the scene to inspect the collapsed bridge which caused the death of the death.

However, angry constituents upon seeing their MP started throwing stones at him in a protest.

It took timely intervention of the Police from Abuakwa district command to control the angry crowd who wanted to attack the lawmaker and, in the process, whisk him away to safety.

The angry constituent while protesting described the soft-spoken MP with unprintable words while also threatening to vote against him and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for taking their loyalty to the party for granted.

The MP, Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere blamed the unfortunate flooding development in his Abuakwa and its environs on the absence of the contractor responsible for constructing bridge in the area.

He said, his constituents have every right to protest against him because of the problems flood waters are exposing them to.

This is the second time the MP has been chased out of his constituency in Ashanti region over deplorable road network in the farming Constituency.

The first incident occurred on was Wednesday (August 24, 2022) where he was chased out with machete by constituents who were unhappy with the poor road infrastructure in the area.

The Ashanti Regional Dean of Ashanti legislators was touring parts of the constituency when the angry youth descended on him.

Constituents at Kobeng, Seidi and Amanchia, wielding machete threatened the MP and forced him to flee the scene.

The angry constituent said killing the MP will lead to a by-election which will address majority of their developmental needs in the constituency as done in Sekyere Kumawu and Assin North Constituencies.

Source: Ghanaweb