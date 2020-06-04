3 hours ago

An Accra-based businessman has expressed worry about an auctioneer he claims has stolen his Toyota Hilux Pickup.

Ebenezer Yaw Sarpong, who has since filed a complaint against the auctioneer, Dela Akpey, at the Airport Police Station in Accra, said the ‘actions’ of Dela had affected his business.

Narrating his ordeal to DAILY GUIDE on the premises of the Airport District Police Command, the complaint said he took a loan facility of GH¢277,682 from Societe General Ghana Limited in 2012.

He said he defaulted in the loan payment and was taken to court by the bank for non-payment of the loan facility.

“I was not in court when the case was called; therefore, judgement was issued in favour of the bank. Thus, an officer was appointed to seize my assets,” he claimed.

He said two days after the judgement, the auctioneer came to his house, while he was away at Airport Hills to seize the Toyota Pickup he bought from Toyota Ghana for his business, as ordered by the court for safe keeping until further action.

“I later went to the bank to repay the loan and so a letter was issued by the bank to that effect and when I went to court, I was asked to see the appointed officer for my car,” he narrated.

The victim claims he chased the auctioneer for a year for his car but to no avail, for which reason he reported the matter to the police for further action.

He revealed that it was at the police station that he discovered that the vehicle had been sold to a third party who had also dismantled the vehicle and sold as scrap.

The complainant alleged that the third party who bought the vehicle from the owner claimed since he had also chased the auctioneer for a year without getting documents covering the vehicle, he dismantled its parts and sold it as scrap.

The Airport District Police Command confirmed Mr. Sarpong had filed a complaint and said it was investigating the matter and would soon send the auctioneer to court.

Daily Guide