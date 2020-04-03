30 minutes ago

A Ghanaian resident in coronavirus-hit Italy has shared harrowing story of how he is having sleepless nights for fear of contracting the virus.

Samson Asante, who isself-quarantining, said videos and photos of coffins being carried out of hospitals give him flashbacks even in his sleep.

“I have been at home for over one month. They show harrowing videos and pictures on TV so all I do is to come down and check my car and go back to my room,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

Samsom also revealed majority of Ghanaians in Italy, who suffer normal flu, have resolved not to visit the hospital for fear of being declared a coronavirus patient.

“Blacks are being discriminated against because some of the white people don’t understand why we are not dying. We are afraid they might inject us with the virus if we visit the hospital,” he bemoaned.

Italy entered a country-wide lockdown last week, with police patrolling the streets to ensure people stayed indoors – the most restrictive measures since World War II. People are only allowed to move around for work, health needs or emergencies.

The death toll from coronavirus rose throughout the month as Italy became the worst-hit country after China, where the virus was first detected late last year.

Though, Italy is a democratic country; Samson said no one protested when the government announced the lockdown.

He is, therefore, very surprised that some Ghanaians are joking with the measures put in place by the government during the lockdown;

“Typical of Ghanaians, we are very stubborn; the security must crack the whip on those who will breach lockdown rules,” he said.

Mr Asante reassured his families back home that they are doing fine in Italy.

Listen to attached audio below for the full interview: