A Ghanaian resident in the United Kingdom (UK) has shared his near death experience by health authorities.

Narrating his ordeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Kwasi Brempong, said he started exhibiting symptoms of the virus like coughing, fever, tiredness and difficulty in breathing, but surprisingly, he claimed it took the ambulance service about three hours to arrive at his home.

Even when the ambulance came, Mr Bremong said they kept him in the van and was asking him questions.

“When they realised I was not giving them any better answers, they rushed me to the hospital,” he said.

Mr Brempong said his nightmare begun at the hospital when he was asked to go home after being given first aid.

“The hospital told me they cannot admit me because the facility was overstretched. I was furious but had no choice than to go home,” he noted.

The livid man said even at home, no health worker checked on him until he tested negative last Thursday.

He said he is sharing this experience because “our health system is nothing to write home about.”

He urged Ghanaians to adhere strictly to the partial lockdown measures put in place by the government.

“This is no time to joke; coronavirus is real so Ghanaians must stay home,” Mr Brempong stressed.

Source: adomonline