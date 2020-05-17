2 hours ago

Mother of late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Maame Yaa Konadu, says she feels haunted by his son.

Speaking exclusively on Adom TV’s Badwam morning show on Thursday, Maame Konadu said his late son appears in her dreams to comfort her.

She said he also tells her not to worry because he is well.

My son’s death has really affected me. I hardly eat and anytime I sleep, he reveals himself to me in a dream and tells me not to worry and that he is doing well. Since his demise, I have been seeing his ghost around me, she said.

Maame Konadu said life hasn’t been the same for her since the passing of her son, but believes all will be well after the burial of his son.

She revealed that, the late Bishop will be buried on June 27, 2020, at Obosomase in the Eastern region after a brief sitting at the family house at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.

Listen to Bernard Nyarko’s mother