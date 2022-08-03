5 hours ago

The Ghanaian movie industry was on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 hit with the sad news of the passing of veteran actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as, Waakye.

He is said to have kicked the bucket between the hours of 1:00 pm and 2:00pm Tuesday afternoon after being rushed to the 37 Military Hospital the previous night.

The latest to react to the sad news is veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono.

According to her, Waakye was taken to Ridge Hospital but due to the lack of hospital beds, he was moved to the 37 Military Hospital.

“At the 37 Military Hospital, they also had no hospital beds so he was attended to on a stretcher. Before they got back with equipment to attend to him, he gave up the ghost,” she cried.

Maame Dokono also revealed they all attended a colleague’s 70th birthday party a week ago and he looked healthy.

She added that he will be missed a lot and his absence will be felt by the old and young due to his popularity in the country.

