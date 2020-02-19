1 hour ago

Operation Vanguard personnel in the Eastern Region say they have arrested five persons suspected to be illegal miners during a search operation.

The illegal miners, made up of members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were arrested at Akwatia in the Eastern region on Wednesday.

Leader of the Special Monitoring, Evacuation and Operation Team of Operation Vanguard, Nana Yaw Boadu confirmed the arrest on Joy News Wednesday.

He revealed that they retrieved about 20 excavators at the site of the arrest which is allegedly owned by some Members of Parliament of both the NDC and NPP

Nana Yaw Boadu said the suspects are in police custody, assisting with investigations.