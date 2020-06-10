1 hour ago

The controversy surrounding Nana Romeo and Wendy Shay’s interview appears to have opened a can of worms for the radio presenter as audio of a man mentioning sexual intercourse as the only condition to extend financial assistance to a lady has popped out.

Although GhanaWeb cannot independently confirm whose voice it is, some social media users are claiming the person behind the voice is Nana Romeo.

In the said audio clip, a man is heard spelling out to the unidentified lady that her constant cry for help from him will only be answered if she agrees to his demands.

According to the man, he has professed love to the lady for a very long time and has even invited her to come home but to no avail.

“My dear, I don’t know why you’re making this matter so complicated,” he said. “You know I don't give out loans... At the end of the day, you know what I want. I’m a man, you’re a woman.”

“I have proposed to you and asked you to come home. It’s not as if I want to just make love to you once and you go away; no! But you know how tough life is. If any man wants to help… I told you I like you long ago. Come home; you don’t want to come. And you expect help from me. When I ask you to come, you don’t want to come. I don’t know why you’re being so difficult about this.”

Some have said if indeed Nana Romeo is the personality behind the voice, he will find himself wanting since the repercussion could be profound.

The radio presenter with Accra-based Accra FM has come under vehement backlash following an interview he had with Wendy Shay.

The musician could not fathom why Nana Romeo repetitively asked her if she was having an amorous affair with her manager Bullet when she was on the show to promote her latest song.

“I am not dating Bullet. I don’t know why most of the time when I go for interviews, instead of focusing on issues that will bring progress in our music industry, I get these questions … Let’s focus on my artistry, pushing my brand and Ghana music to the international level”, she told Nana Romeo.

“I’m here to promote my single and I’m celebrating two years in the industry. Let’s move to the next question,” she insisted.

The host however insisted he had evidence and will not hesitate to show to her if she dared him.

Wendy Shay who wished the interview would be focused on her project apologised to her fans, followers, and listeners and announced her inability to continue with the interview, stressing that the presenter was being unprofessional.

Listen to the audio below: