14 minutes ago

Audiomack, one of Africa’s leading music streaming sites, in line with its commitment to moving music forward has donated $5,000 to Youngtrepreneurs.

Youngtrepreneurs is a social youth-impact organisation geared towards creating opportunities for African creatives to be seen, heard, and compensated for the long term through their various creative vocational-led workshops.

The donation is to support a four-day workshop scheduled to take place from July 15 – 18, at BBnz Live in Accra, and geared towards the technical development of creatives in the music production sector.

The funds will be used to enable the programme’s success and will cover the cost of the workshop’s location, catering for participants, guest instructor fees, signage and sound system/projector.

Speaking about the donation, Jason Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack Africa said, “At Audiomack, our mission is to move music forward and this means empowering the next generation of creatives. We are constantly finding ways to give back to communities where we operate while supporting the future of the music industry and we are thankful for the opportunity to realise this goal through this partnership with Youngtrepreneurs. With this donation, we aim to not only up-skill the next generation of African creatives but ultimately promote African music.”

On her part, Scilla Owusu, founder of Youngtrepreneurs said, “Our mission at Youngtrepreneurs is to create a conducive environment and opportunities for young African entrepreneurs to exist and confidently explore and embrace their vision. We are excited to combine efforts with Audiomack who shares in our vision to accelerate growth in the African creative industry. We also call on like-minded individuals and organisations to support this cause and help make and drive the region’s creative ecosystem forward.”

Some topics to be discussed at the workshop will include music production, building client relationships, publishing rights, royalties, intellectual property protection and more.

Participating music producers will also have the opportunity to present their instrumentals to Shatta Wale, and the creator with the most outstanding beat get to work with the dancehall star for their own single.

The prize package also includes a music video and a robust distribution, PR and marketing campaign. Music producers across Africa are eligible to apply and have the option to either join the session virtually or physically in Ghana. Deadline for application is July 10. Interested participants are to apply by visiting www.theyoungtrepreneurs.com.

Daily Guide