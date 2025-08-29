11 hours ago

Findings from a technical and forensic audit of the National Service Authority (NSA) have uncovered that its former Director-General, Osei Assibey Antwi, was simultaneously serving as the head of the institution while being listed and paid as a volunteer under the 2022/2023 service year.

Double Role and Payments

The audit, sighted exclusively by The Fourth Estate, shows that about a year after assuming office as Director-General, Mr. Assibey Antwi was registered as a volunteer, assigned an EZWICH card (1177042059), and posted to the Greater Accra Region.

However, payroll records indicated he was rather assigned to Kumawu Farms, a 200-acre farming project in the Ashanti Region, initiated under his administration.

Auditors revealed that Mr. Assibey Antwi received GH¢516,000 monthly for 16 months, amounting to GH¢8,256,000 in total.

For context, the current national service allowance stands at GH¢715.57—meaning the amount he was paid monthly could have covered allowances for 721 service personnel.

Confirmation by Attorney-General

These audit findings corroborate a June 13 statement by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, who updated the nation on investigations by Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL).

“In the 2022/2023 service year, a total of GH¢8,256,000 was deposited into EZWICH account number 1177042059, which is registered in the name of suspect Osei Assibey.

Investigations showed that he personally received these funds,” Dr. Ayine disclosed.

He further revealed that the EZWICH card was discovered during a search of Mr. Assibey’s residence.

Background of the Scandal

The revelations build on a November 2024 investigation by The Fourth Estate, which exposed the presence of thousands of ghost names in the NSA’s database, allegedly causing the state to lose millions of cedis.

Before the publication, however, the NSA secured a court injunction to block the exposé.

In response, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), which runs The Fourth Estate, petitioned both the Office of the Special Prosecutor and ORAL to investigate.

On June 13, 2025, the Attorney-General announced that prosecutions would be initiated against some former NSA executives and others implicated, revealing that over GH¢548 million had been lost to fraudulent practices.

Dr. Ayine praised The Fourth Estate for its investigative work, describing it as the “foundational effort” that helped expose the now-famous National Service scandal.

