3 hours ago

The Minister of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has revealed that the National Cathedral project has cost the state a total of $97 million, following an audit ordered by President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, July 18, Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that the audit, conducted by Deloitte and Touche, uncovered significant financial discrepancies, including a lack of due diligence, weak internal controls, and poor accounting practices.

He pointed out that the project's management had failed to produce documentation for several key transactions.

“Equally troubling is the failure of management to produce documents to support several transactions, including office costs, board expenses, and accommodation for the symposium hosted by the Biblical Museum of Africa.”

He also clarified that, contrary to the widely accepted figure of $58 million in total payments and commitments to the project, an additional $39 million remains outstanding to the contractor. This brings the total expenditure on the stalled project to a staggering $97 million.

“It bears noting that documentation available indicates that contrary to the widely held view that total payments and commitments to the National Cathedral Project amount to $58 million so far, there is an additional outstanding $39 million payment due the contractor. This will bring the total cost incurred for the hole at the site of the project to $97 million,” He disclosed.

The Minister also expressed concern over the growing costs, noting that the project continues to incur additional expenses despite work having been halted for years due to unfavorable contract terms.

The National Cathedral, in addition to its religious role, is intended to be a cultural and heritage landmark. Planned features of the cathedral include a Bible Museum, Biblical Garden, banquet hall, library, restaurant, and a conference center, all designed to promote faith-based tourism and national pride.