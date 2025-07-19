2 hours ago

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has revealed a nearly GHS 5 million discrepancy in payments made to Sir David Adjaye & Associates Ltd., the architectural firm behind the National Cathedral project.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, July 18, Mr. Ofosu stated that an audit into the project uncovered inconsistencies between the government’s records and the amount reported by the firm. According to the Office of the President, a total of GHS 113,040,564.86 was paid to the firm, whereas Sir David Adjaye & Associates reports receiving GHS 117,972,656.00, resulting in a difference of GHS 4,932,091.14 that remains unexplained.

“The audit report reveals troubling discrepancies in consultancy fees paid to Sir David Adjaye & Associates Ltd. for the mobilisation and design of the National Cathedral of Ghana,” Mr. Ofosu said.

A breakdown of the transactions shows that the Ministry of Finance disbursed GHS 87,938,750.00 to the firm between September 26, 2018, and November 25, 2019. Additionally, the Office of the President made two payments:



GHS 29,664,845.29 on February 19, 2021



GHS 369,060.71 on March 5, 2021

These contributions from the Presidency amount to GHS 30,033,906.00, which, when added to the Ministry’s payments, bring the total to GHS 117,972,656.00 — the same amount reported by the architectural firm.

However, the government’s official accounting continues to reflect only GHS 113 million, leaving the GHS 4.9 million gap unresolved. The discrepancy has raised fresh concerns about transparency and financial accountability in the handling of funds for the controversial National Cathedral project.