Auditor-General(A-G) Daniel Yao Domelovo is pleading with the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo for more time to access, collate and file evidence and documents he claims to have based his purported disallowance and surcharge decision on against Osafo-Maafo and four other eminent public officers.

Mr. Domelovo has refused to file the said documents in the high court 14 days after service of the appeal filed by Mr. Osafo-Maafo and the four others contrary to the provisions of the applicable law which deems such conduct a contempt of the High Court.

This prompted the Senior Minister and the others to comply with the law by citing the A-G for contempt of the Accra High Court. Subsequent to the publication of the contempt application, the A-G, in a letter sighted by this media platform is pleading with Mr. Osafo-Maafo and the four others for “further period of 14 days” after he has failed to comply with the law more than a month ago.

It is yet to be known whether the Senior Minister and the four others have the power to grant the plea being made by the Auditor-General Daniel Domelovo.

BACKGROUND

The Auditor-General was mandated to file with the Registry of the High Court copies of all documents he was required to rely on before making a decision on disallowance and surcharge 14 days from 13th December, 2019, when, according to the court registry, he was served with the said notice of Appeal.

Based on information already in the public domain Mr. Osafo-Maafo and the four others believe that the Auditor-General could not produce any document in accordance with the provisions of Order 54A rule 5(1) within the period provided by the law because he did not have any audit working papers, since if he did, he could have readily accessed and filed them within 14 days.