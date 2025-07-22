1 hour ago

Ghana’s Auditor-General has uncovered a staggering discrepancy in the country’s reported public debt, revealing an overstatement of GH¢138.91 billion in the 2023 Whole of Government Accounts (WGA) presented by the Controller and Accountant-General (CAG).

According to the Auditor-General’s latest report, the CAG reported Ghana’s total public debt as GH¢876.08 billion.

However, the Ministry of Finance recorded a significantly lower figure—GH¢737.17 billion—highlighting a major inconsistency between the two key financial reporting institutions.

This disparity represents a clear violation of Section 54 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), which requires the government to report its debt accurately and in full.

The law aims to ensure transparency, accountability, and integrity in the management of public finances.

In addition to breaching local financial legislation, the overstatement contradicts international accounting norms—specifically IPSAS 1 and IPSAS 35 under the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

These standards mandate a complete and faithful representation of government financial information, which is essential for informed decision-making, public trust, and fiscal oversight.

The discovery raises serious questions about the reliability of Ghana’s official financial data and the effectiveness of internal checks and coordination between the Ministry of Finance and the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department.

Calls for greater transparency, institutional accountability, and prompt reconciliation of the figures are expected to intensify in the wake of the revelation, as stakeholders seek clarity on how such a significant discrepancy was allowed to occur.