The Auditor General has laid bare the seeming neglect and dereliction of duty that happens at the National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports who have oversight responsibility over the major stadiums.

Per the 63 page document released by the auditor general and submitted to parliament on Thursday, the five major stadiums at Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast and Essipong do not have any maintenance manuals to help keep the facility in good condition.

The reports titled the sustainability of national stadia covered the period from 2012 t0 2018 and the audit was done by the Audit Service from August 2017 to December 2018.

Three key areas was the focus on the Audit Service namely oversight responsibilities, maintenance of stadia and revenue generation.

According to the Audit Service they were forced to see for themselves first hand the situation of our stadiums after multiple media reports suggested the deplorable state of our various stadiums.

With the executive summary of the report which one page 7, the audit service realised that the:

"We noted that MoYS did not have a policy on operations and maintenance of the stadia, and NSA did not also have a plan to operate and maintain the various stadia. Management of MoYS and NSA did not also have monitoring and evaluation strategies to evaluate performance of the various stadia to ensure their physical and financial sustainability."

PA_REPORT_ON_SUSTAINABILITY_OF_SPORTS_STADIA