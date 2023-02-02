2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress’ South African Council of Elders Chairman and the Group Chairman of Allied Consortiums, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie has cast a damning verdict on the government’s handling of the COVID-19 expenditures.

According to him, the Auditor General’s report as released recently has revealed the endemic corruption inherent in Nana Akufo-Addo’s government and exposed their disregard for the conscience of the nation.

“I’ve taken my time to read the Auditor General’s report and it’s damning. I look at the report and see our country on the verge of total collapse. The impunity with which this government does it’s things, the disregard for laid down procedures, the disregard for the conscience of our nation is something I cannot even wrap my head around”, the NDC’s SA Council of Elders Chair averred.

The Allied Consortiums Group Chair explained that, what he is talking about has nothing to do with political expediency or not.

“Covid-19 happened and everything was geared towards COVID but, little did we know during the global pandemic when ordinary citizens were suffering, that the government was making money out of this pandemic”, he said.

He stated that the Auditor General’s report on Covid-19 expenditures has revealed insensitivity on the part of government.

“How can we be this insensitive? You read the report, and you ask yourself; does the President read these things, does the Vice President read these things?” he quizzed.

Mr. Quashie made these assertions in a Joy News interview.

Source: citifmonline