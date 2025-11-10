3 hours ago

The committee investigating the August 6 helicopter crash has officially presented its report and findings to President John Mahama during a meeting of the National Security Council on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The committee, led by Acting Defence Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, detailed the causes of the tragic incident and provided recommendations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Government sources confirmed that the full report will be made public on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, allowing Ghanaians to access the findings.

The Harbin Z‑9EH military helicopter crashed into a forested mountainside in the Ashanti Region while en route to a mining town on an anti-illegal mining mission. All eight people on board — five passengers and three crew members — lost their lives.

Among the victims were Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment, Science, and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and other senior government and military officials.

Following the tragedy, Ghana observed three days of national mourning, and a state funeral was held for the deceased. Flight recorders were recovered, and a thorough investigation was launched, culminating in the report now submitted to the National Security Council.