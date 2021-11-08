3 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye was rewarded with his Austrian Bundesliga debut for Wolfsberger AC on Sunday in a match against Rapid Wien.

The midfielder has been in fine form for Wolfsberger AC II where he has been plying his trade since joining them in the summer from Ghana Premier League side WAFA.

He joined Wolfsberger AC in the summer on a four year deal and has since made four appearances for the junior team scoring three times.

Boakye has also played twice in the OFB Cup but was handed his first team debut in the 84th minute mark to as replacement for Thorsten Rocher in Wolfsberger AC's 4-1 win over Rapid Wien.

He played 29 games for WAFA, providing 11 assists and winning seven man of the match awards before his move to Austria.