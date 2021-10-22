2 hours ago

Ghanaian prodigy Augustine Boakye was on the score sheet for his lower tier side Wolfsberger AC II in their heavy home win over SC Wiez on Friday.

The former WAFA ace hit a brace in their 5-1 trouncing of SC Weiz in the Regionalliga Central.

Wolfsberger AC II dominated the game for large spells and it did not take long before the home side opened the scores through Paulo Jager in the 12th minute of the game.

The Ghanaian youngster added two more goals for his side in the 28th minute and 38 minutes respectively.

Joshua Steiger and Marcel Holzer added two more goals from the penalty spot to complete the rout in the game which was largely one sided.

Wolfsberger AC II after the huge win today are currently sitting 6th on the league standing with 23 points and have another game to spell.

Dominik Weiss got the consolation for Weiz as he converted a penalty kick in the 55th minute.

Augustine Boakye has now scored 3 goals in 2 appearances for Wolfsberger II in the Austrian third-tier this season.