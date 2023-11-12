1 hour ago

Augustine Boakye delivered another outstanding performance, scoring a goal and providing an assist to help Wolfsberger AC secure a crucial 3-2 away win against Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old showcased his impressive form by opening the scoring in the 13th minute and later assisting Thierno Ballo in the 78th minute, contributing significantly to his team's victory.

Boakye's exceptional performance continues to highlight his impact on Wolfsberger AC, as he has now been directly involved in nine goals in the league this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in thirteen matches for the Black and Whites.

The win propelled Wolfsberger AC back into the top six on the league table, currently occupying the 6th spot with 20 points.

With Boakye's consistent contributions, Wolfsberger AC looks forward to maintaining their strong position on the table as they prepare to face Austria Vienna after the international break.