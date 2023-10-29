3 hours ago

In a thrilling encounter in Kumasi, Augustine Okrah played a pivotal role for Bechem United, ensuring they didn't leave empty-handed against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Reds could not capitalize on their recent good form despite taking an early lead as the away side pegged them back.

Asante Kotoko started strong and took the lead in the 9th minute with a goal from Peter Acquah.

However, Augustine Okrah, who has been in great form recently, netted the equalizer in the 54th minute.

Bechem United put up a strong defensive display to secure a crucial away point.

This result places Bechem United in 12th position with 8 points, while Asante Kotoko remains in the middle of the table with 10 points.