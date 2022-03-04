1 hour ago

Ghana's opponents for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers play off Nigeria has named its squad for the crunch fixture which will come off later this month.

Interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has named a provisional squad list of 25 players with some seven players on the stand by list.

There are no major surprises to the list that was announced as virtually all the major names in Nigerian football are included.

Alex Iwobi is the only casualty from the squad that played in the African Cup of Nation but he was red carded in Nigeria's last match in the AFCON 2021 against Tunisia and so not eligible to play.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye maintains his place in the squad while the likes of Leon Balogun, William Troost Ekong ,Wilfred Ndidi, Joes Aribo are all included.

Captain Ahmed Musa, the impressive Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman who recently switched nationality from England to Nigeria have all been included.

The Black Stars are scheduled to clash with Nigeria on March 25th and 29th respectively in the 2022 World Cup play-offs as they hope to nick a place in the next edition of the quadrennial global tournament in Qatar.

FULL SQUAD BELOW: