3 hours ago

The High Commissions of Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom in Ghana have rolled out a week-long public awareness campaign to address the growing menace of visa fraud targeting Ghanaians.

The initiative, aligned with International Fraud Awareness Week (16–22 November 2025), forms part of a broader global effort led by UK Visas & Immigration, in partnership with Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. It aims to educate the public on the dangers of fake visa schemes, promote safe application practices, and encourage the use of official government channels.

Visa fraud remains a major challenge in Ghana, with unsuspecting applicants often falling prey to fraudulent agents—leading to financial loss, emotional trauma, and lengthy travel bans.

Australian High Commissioner H.E. Berenice Owen-Jones emphasised the importance of using credible sources, stating:

“Australia is proud to stand with our international partners to combat visa fraud… always use trusted, official sources and beware of anyone promising shortcuts or guaranteed results.”

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Rogg revealed alarming statistics:

“In 2024, 1,632 applicants from Ghana used fraudulent means when applying for UK visit visas… resulting in a 10-year visa ban. Fraud is never worth the risk.”

Canadian High Commissioner Myriam Montrat stressed the need to protect applicants:

“We are proud to collaborate on the ‘Fighting Visa Fraud Together’ campaign… to ensure that people have access to accurate, reliable and trustworthy information.”

The three missions say the campaign underscores their shared commitment to safeguarding genuine applicants and maintaining transparent and secure visa processes.

Throughout the week, the High Commissions will post educational materials across social media to guide the public on avoiding visa scams. Ghanaians are encouraged to follow the conversation using the hashtag #AUSCANUKGH.