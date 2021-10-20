2 hours ago

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, has commissioned a soap factory at Akumadan, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The project is expected to employ about 200 people with disabilities and serve as a source of livelihood in order to make them independent.

The High Commissioner said, “Our decision to support the project stems from Australia’s firm commitment to helping improve services and opportunities for persons living with a disability (PLWD)”.

The project was executed with a total grant of GH¢297,000 from the Australia Aid program, which is expected to equip PLWDs with soap making skills.

Water and toilet project

The project was done in partnership with the Offinso North Disabled Association and the Offinso North District Assembly.In Wa, the High Commissioner visited two maternity clinics where an amount of GH¢210, 000 for bio-digester toilets and clean water for drinking and domestic chores had been provided. Gregory said, “no woman giving birth should have to worry about safe water”.

He added that “Australia is firmly committed to helping improve water, sanitation and health (WASH) outcomes in vulnerable communities. An estimated 5,000 people across seven communities in three districts namely; Nadowli Kaleo, Jirapa, Nandom and Wa East districts now have fresh reliable drinking water, thanks to this project”.

The project which was done in partnership with mining firm, Azumah resources will go a long way to lessen the burden on children and women who walk miles in search of water.

Mole National Park

At the Mole National Park, a high-tech surveillance and anti-poaching equipment to protect elephants in the park in addition to two summer huts for visitors were commissioned at a cost of GH¢200, 000.

This brings to a total of GH¢717, 000, being the cost of three projects commissioned by the Australia High Commissioner, in Ghana.

Source: citifmonline.com