4 hours ago

A Human Rights Advocate and former employee of the Australian High Commission in Ghana, Mercy Adjabeng, is seeking justice for alleged abuse of her rights and unfair treatment by the High Commission.

She resigned on certain confrontational grounds after working with the Australian High Commission for three years. The High Commission called her back this year for re-engagement.

Briefing the media in Accra, Madam Adjabeng said the second engagement was not favorable, and upon protest, she was sacked barely three months after her re-engagement. She was not even allowed into the premises to pack her things.

Madam Adjabeng called for compensation and an official apology from the Australian High Commission for the unfair treatment. She has threatened to pursue legal action against the High Commission.