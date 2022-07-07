1 hour ago

Top Austrian rapper who has Ghanaian descent TBKofficixl has been seen wearing a Black Stars jersey in one of his music videos.

Agyei Roland, better known as TBKofficixl, has been breaking grounds in Austria, with the rapper sitting indisputably on the top of the chart in the gar away central-European country.

TBKofficixl’s rise to the top has been phenomenal. The artiste does his lyrics in German Deutsch, which is the official language in the country of his residence, to helps him appeal to the local population. However, his fan base has exponentially grew since 2020, when he released single hit track, , ‘Bad Man’.

TBKofficixl’s latest hit track ‘Fick Die Neider,’ which means ‘Fuck The Envious’ in English language, released on June 2, 2022, has been raking in the numbers on all international streaming platforms. The 2 minutes and 46 seconds single, has almost 21,000 views on YouTube within one month for a rap song done in an unpopular language in the world.

In the video of the track, TBKofficixl is seen wearing the Jersey of the Black Stars of Ghana, the African country’s senior national football team.

On Spotify, an audio streaming and media services provider and one of the largest music streaming service providers with over 422 million monthly active users, TBKofficixl attracts at least 5,000 listeners on a monthly basis.