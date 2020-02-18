1 hour ago

Automobile Dealers Union Ghana has questioned the majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu over his claim that the importation of second hand vehicles will soon be banned.

The group is demanding an immediate justification of a statement made by the MP for Suame, who made the statement on the floor of parliament.

Speaking during a media encounter in parliament Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explained that the decision by many automobile companies to establish outlets in Ghana has informed amendments to Ghana’s laws on overaged and accident vehicles.

Currently, overaged vehicles are allowed into the country after payment of penalty.

According to the MP the Customs amendments bill currently in parliament when passed will regulate importation of vehicles.

But his statement has ruffled feathers at the Union who believe the move could cripple their businesses.

The group who say the statement may not be the official position of government want the legislator to further clarify the source of his information and give details on the said decision.

They have also called on government to distant itself from the comment if it has no such plans.

While bemoaning the impact such acts will have on their businesses, secretary to the group, said they are willing to engage government on the issue as stakeholders in the industry.

The Union asked the majority leader to channel his concerns to the Driver and vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), mandated by law to check the road Worthiness of vehicles rather than shifting the blame of accidents on roads to second hand imported vehicles.