3 hours ago

The Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana, George Dumenu, has appealed to the government to return the duties paid on the vehicles seized by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to help save dealers from losses.

EOCO on December 9, 2022, raided some garages and seized 37 imported luxury vehicles suspected to be stolen from America and Canada.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of a stakeholder’s engagement with the security agencies, General Secretary of the Chamber, George Dumenu described the affected dealers as victims.

“This is frustrating. All your resources have gone to waste. So the government should come to our aid and if possible, all the monies we have paid to customs be refunded to us.”

Source: citifmonline