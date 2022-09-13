1 hour ago

5Avanti Communications (“Avanti”), the leading provider of high throughput satellite capacity across EMEA, today announced a new 5-year partnership with Turkish communications satellite operator, Türksat Uydu Haberleşme Kablo TV ve İşletme A.Ş. (“ Turksat”)

Avanti and Turksat already have a strong working relationship dating back several years. This latest agreement is set to deliver extensive, continuous coverage across Africa and the Middle East to Avanti and Turksat customers in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited.

The businesses will combine the capacity and coverage of Avanti’s HYLAS 4 and HYLAS 2 satellites with Turksat’s newly launched Turksat-5B satellite to provide customers with access to more than 100 Gbps of state-of-the-art high throughput GEO Ka-band capacity.

To mark the occasion, Avanti’s CEO, Kyle Whitehill, was joined by Turksat’s CEO, Hasan Hüseyin Ertok, at the World Satellite Business Week in Paris.

Kyle Whitehill, CEO of Avanti, commented: “We are delighted to be announcing this new partnership with Turksat, particularly at one of the most high-profile satellite events of the year. Given the rapidly changing satellite industry landscape, it is a powerful proposition for our respective customers for Avanti and Turksat as two strong regional GEO operators to join forces to offer wider coverage and increased capacity. We have a strong working relationship with Turksat, and share a goal for the sector, to combat the digital divide by creating better connections in areas of the world where terrestrial infrastructure is limited. We are excited to see the positive impact this latest partnership will have, and opportunities it will unlock for individuals, businesses, and governments.”

Hasan Hüseyin Ertok, CEO of Turksat added:

As Turksat, we are happy to announce that we are strengthening our current partnership with Avanti especially at this great event of World Satellite Business Week 2022 where we all meet to discuss and seek ways to make sure satellites better serve against digital divide by making use of our resources more efficiently.We believe Turksat and Avanti are great match to complement each other for coverage and capacity at both Africa and Middle East where we see the highest increase for connectivity requirement. We believe this partnership will unlock great potentials, bring more value and ease to many customers at many verticals.

About Avanti Communications

Avanti Communications is the leading Ka-band high throughput satellite capacity partner to the communications industry in EMEA - extending and guaranteeing coverage for defence missions, enterprise solutions and critical public services.

Through the HYLAS satellite fleet and partners in 118 countries, Avanti provides dedicated fixed and flexible-beam satellite connectivity, with extensive coverage across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Avanti has invested $1.2bn in a network that incorporates orbital slots in Ka-band spectrum, satellites, ground stations, datacentres and a fibre ring.

www.avanti.space

About Turksat:

Turksat A.S. is region leading satellite communications company, providing broadcasting over 500 TV and Radio services as well as voice, data an internet through its satellites covering a wide area extending from Europe to Asia; Middle East to Afirca.

Furthermore, Turksat operates IT services including e-Government Portal and Cable TV Services for its domestic subscribers through its existing cable infrastructure.

www.turksat.com.tr

