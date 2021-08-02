19 minutes ago

Avanti Communications is partnering with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) on The Girls’ Education Awareness Program (GEAP), which will address barriers to girl's education through targeted, context-specific awareness and information campaigns.

The objective of the Program is to enhance and add unique value to girls' education that ultimately strengthens efforts to and supports the achievement of SDG 4.

The initiative uses social marketing as a tool to drive awareness and behaviour change around social norms keeping girls from school. The initial phase of the roll-out will focus on Kenya with the intention to expand to other key countries including Ghana, Zimbabwe.

Avanti is supporting GPE by disseminating girls’ education focused messaging through various marketing activities and channels, including through external and internal communications through social media pages, involvement at external panels, and through communications involving education projects. This will also include support from Avanti’s education champions, Isaac Chamberlain and Sedem Ama.

This latest partnership demonstrates Avanti’s commitment to advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, in particular, quality education and women’s empowerment, by helping to overcome barriers to education through connectivity.

Avanti’s Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Whitehill says, “Education can have a transformative impact on individuals and communities, which is why Avanti is dedicated to providing connectivity that will improve access to quality education across Africa. We are proud to be working with the GPE to help break down some of the social barriers preventing girls from reaching their full potential.”

Alice Albright, GPE CEO, says “Girls are too often excluded from school and from learning in the world’s poorest countries. This keeps them from realizing their potential and has a negative impact on the health and well-being of their families and their communities. The business community has extensive marketing capabilities and communications channels that can be applied to changing traditional norms that keep girls from school, particularly in rural areas. Avanti brings just such capabilities—and their in-kind contributions of expertise and other assets will play a critical role in the success of the Girls’ Education Awareness Program. Avanti is a highly valued strategic partner in this work.”

In addition to the GPE partnership, Avanti is continuing its work to provide satellite-based projects across schools in Africa.

For further information

About Avanti Communications

Avanti Communications is a world-leading provider of agile, secure, and pioneering satellite technology across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Through the “Our ‘Connect-Develop-Sustain’ strategy, Avanti has been uniquely addressing the numerous challenges facing decision-makers within the education sector across Africa and other emerging markets. The leading Ka-band satellite technology provides a resilient, high-speed, and quick-to-deploy solution beyond fibre, capable of meeting long-term socio-economic goals for African education.

