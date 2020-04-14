1 hour ago

Residents at Avenor, a suburb of Accra, have expressed joy following the provision of free water services announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently.

Many of the residents, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said it was a laudable idea as the previous price of 50 pesewas a bucket was unbearable.

Mr Alfred Asiedu Adjei, Presiding Member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, and Assemblyman for the area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, lauded Ghana Water Company for responding to the plight of the people.

He called on residents of the area to support AMA in its efforts at ensuring a clean environment at all times.

He also appealed to the people to maintain the prevailing peace and unity in the area as this would encourage more to invest in the area.