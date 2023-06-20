15 minutes ago

Avram Grant, the renowned football coach, made his arrival in Ghana today to partake in the much-anticipated All-Star Festival, evoking a blend of excitement and sadness.

While Grant eagerly embraced his involvement in the festivities, his heart remained burdened by the tragic loss of Christian Atsu, a Ghanaian footballer who tragically lost his life in the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey earlier this year.

To pay tribute to Atsu's memory, Grant took a solemn moment to sign a book of condolence upon his arrival in Ghana.

The All-Star Festival is poised to captivate audiences in Sunyani from June 20 to June 22.

The event encompassed a series of activities leading up to a highly anticipated football match, which promises to be a standout spectacle amidst the celebrations.

Noteworthy players from the Black Stars, including captain Andrew Ayew and the dynamic midfield talent of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, are slated to grace the festival with their presence.

Avram Grant, renowned for his past coaching role with the Black Stars, currently holds the managerial position for the Zambian national team, affectionately known as the Chipolopolo.

As a respected figure in football, Grant received a special invitation to serve as a guest coach at the All-Star Festival, further amplifying the excitement surrounding the event.

Despite the mixed emotions surrounding his arrival, Avram Grant's presence in Ghana adds a touch of prestige and anticipation to the All-Star Festival, fostering a sense of unity and remembrance within the football community.