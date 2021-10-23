2 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Ghana’s request to admit fans for Sunday’s 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria in Accra.

Four Thousand (4,000) spectators will be granted entry into the Accra Sports stadium for the crucial encounter.

The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform stakeholders that it will team up with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the match is played under the approved CAF/FIFA COVID-19 protocols.

The GFA advise Ghanaians to obey all the Protocols strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF.

Ghana trail their counterparts 2-0 from the first leg which was in played in Lagos on Wednesday.

This encounter between Ghana and Nigeria will kick off at 1600hrs GMT on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Accra Sports stadium.